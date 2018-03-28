81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
La. Senate agrees to boost civil penalties for hazing deaths

1 hour 26 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, March 28 2018 Mar 28, 2018 March 28, 2018 11:24 AM March 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - People who file civil lawsuits in Louisiana when someone dies from hazing could be in line for higher penalty payments, under a bill that won easy passage from the state Senate.
  
Senators voted 28-3 Wednesday for Sen. Dan Claitor's bill, which came after the death of an LSU student allegedly subjected to a hazing ritual.
  
The Baton Rouge Republican's proposal would allow those who file the civil lawsuits to claim additional legal damages if a hazing death is determined to be caused by reckless disregard for the victim's safety - even if the person being sued wasn't criminally prosecuted.
  
LSU student Maxwell Gruver's death prompted several hazing-related bills this session, including one awaiting House floor debate to make hazing that kills someone a felony crime.
