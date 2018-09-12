Latest Weather Blog
La. school board to fight lawsuit alleging religion promotion
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana school board has voted to fight a federal lawsuit alleging its schools unconstitutionally promote Christianity in classes and during school activities.
News outlets report Bossier Parish School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to fight the February lawsuit filed by the Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. The latter organization represents parents who say the district's schools have called out students who don't attend church or don't identify as Christian.
They say the schools also promote the widespread use of prayer and other Christian messages on school property and during school events. The groups discussed settling the lawsuit in September, but Americans United says the next scheduled settlement discussion is canceled.
The Shreveport Times reports the district's lawyer, Jon K. Guice, couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.
