La. school board member accused of shoplifting at Walmart

Photo: NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A school board member has been accused of shoplifting at a Walmart in Louisiana.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that 53-year-old Sharon Lo Drucker was issued a summons to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of theft under $1,000. The St. Tammany Parish school board member pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday. Lee says Deputy Walter Eason was notified that workers had a shoplifter detained in the loss prevention office.

He says Drucker was issued a summons in lieu of arrest. School Board President Robin Mullett said in a statement that the school board has no authority to take any action on this matter because Drucker hasn't been convicted of a crime and is an elected official.

It's unclear if Drucker has a lawyer who could comment.