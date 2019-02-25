La.'s new governor working to set meeting during Obama visit

BATON ROUGE - Gov.-elect John Bel Edwards hopes to meet with President Barack Obama when he's in Louisiana next week, but no meeting has been scheduled yet.



The Obama administration announced the Democratic president will travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday, three days after Edwards is sworn into office as the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Louisiana since 2008.



Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo says the White House reached out about a possible meeting between Obama and the incoming governor.



Carbo says Edwards would like to sit down with the president to discuss Louisiana's needs and to improve the state's relationship with the federal government.



Obama is unpopular in Louisiana. Republicans sought to tie Edwards to Obama during the governor's race in an unsuccessful effort to keep him from a win.