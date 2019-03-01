73°
La. representative seeks to ban smoking for anyone under 21

2 hours 12 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 March 01, 2019 3:09 PM March 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One state representative is looking to make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy and smoke cigarettes in Louisiana.

The bill proposed by Rep. Frank Hoffman would raise the minimum age for the distribution, sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products from persons under the age of 18 to those under 21 years of age.

The bill is slated to be introduced in the next legislative session beginning April 8.

If it gets the required votes during that session, it would then move on to the senate for approval.

