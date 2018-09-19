82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Rep: Atheists trying to spy on Christian student groups

1 hour 18 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 5:35 PM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A northwest Louisiana congressman says "atheist litigation groups" are trying to spy on Christian student groups at a school in his district.
  
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson made the allegation on what is described as his "campaign/personal Facebook page."
  
The Times of Shreveport reports that he declined through a spokeswoman to answer questions about the alleged attempts to get private investigators to make hidden video of Christian activities at Benton High School, or to name the source of what his post describes as "very credible information."
  
A trial is scheduled April 8 in a federal lawsuit alleging that Bossier Parish schools promote Christianity.
  
It was filed by Washington-based Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. That group says it has not hired investigators to spy on students.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days