85°
Latest Weather Blog
La. Red Cross sends relief ahead of Hurricane Florence
BATON ROUGE - Along with emergency responders, many people with the Louisiana Red Cross are heading to the East Coast and other places to assist with relief ahead of Hurricane Florence.
According to a release, 17 people from across the state have been deployed or are preparing to deploy to Virginia, North Carolina, George, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
Additional preparations are being made for emergency responses vehicles to head to the hardest hit areas as soon as the request comes from officials in those affected areas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Competency hearing set for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe
-
Suspect arrested after threat made aganist area high school
-
Capital area emergency personnel heading to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence
-
Ascension Parish looks for public input as traffic problems grow with population
-
Local hospital helping babies born with opioid addiction