La. ranked second most dangerous state for bicyclists

BATON ROUGE - The Wall Street Journal has ranked Louisiana as one of the most dangerous states to ride a bicycle in.

Louisiana is ranked No. 2 behind Florida in bicyclists deaths, according to the Advocate. New Orleans was named the sixth most dangerous metro area to ride a bike in.

Reports say that in 2015, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said Louisiana had the third highest rate of bicyclist deaths in the nation. President of Bike Baton Rouge Doug Moore said, part of the problem stems from hostility to bikes riders by some motorists.

"There is an assumption that the roads belong only to cars and trucks," said Moore.

Earlier this year, East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Buddy Amoroso was struck and killed by a vehicle in St. Francisville. Amoroso and Thomas Clement were riding their bicycles on LA Highway 66 near US 61 when they were hit by 21-year-old Nicholas Alexander.

Authorities say Alexander failed to reduce his speed and move over.