LA Police officer arrested for sexual misconduct with juvenile

BREAUX BRIDGE-A police officer has been arrested after an alleged sexual misconduct incident with a juvenile.

The Breaux Bridge Police contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Lafayette Field Office regarding an alleged sexual misconduct incident between a 16-year-old and a Breaux officer.

During the LSP’s investigation, it was determined the alleged misconduct began in December 2016.

Authorities arrested Breaux Officer Craig David, 29, Thursday afternoon. He was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor and malfeasance in office.

The investigation still ongoing.