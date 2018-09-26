La. officer injured in motorcycle crash reported in stable condition

Photo: Slidell Police Department

ST. TAMMANY - An officer with the Slidell Police Department who was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday is in stable condition.

Officer Jason Seals was participating in a funeral escort on Highway 190 West, when a vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him. Seals collided with the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The department says Seals is in stable condition, but it's "still too early to speculate on a possible prognosis."