83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. officer injured in motorcycle crash reported in stable condition

2 hours 9 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 8:31 AM September 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Slidell Police Department

ST. TAMMANY - An officer with the Slidell Police Department who was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday is in stable condition.

Officer Jason Seals was participating in a funeral escort on Highway 190 West, when a vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him. Seals collided with the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The department says Seals is in stable condition, but it's "still too early to speculate on a possible prognosis."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days