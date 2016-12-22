La Medicaid to pay for breast-matching op after mastectomy

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says women who need a mastectomy for cancer in one breast can now get coverage for plastic surgery in the other, so the two breasts match.



The department said in a news release Thursday that expanded breast cancer coverage also will include tests for two genetic mutations that make people much more likely to develop breast cancer. Coverage for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations will be available for people who have cancer or are at high risk for breast or ovarian cancer.



Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, regardless of race or ethnicity, and is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.