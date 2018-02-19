67°
La. lawmakers take on fiscal cliff in special session
BATON ROUGE- This afternoon, state lawmakers tick off another special session, one that will likely include debate over taxes.
Gov. John Bel Edwards called for the 17-day session in order to discuss replacing revenue streams without making big cuts to state programs. The special session will open today at 4 p.m., with Edwards addressing the House and Senate at 5 p.m.
Lawmakers will have until March 7 at midnight to reach a deal.
