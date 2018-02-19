67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. lawmakers take on fiscal cliff in special session

1 hour 43 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2018 Feb 19, 2018 February 19, 2018 7:16 AM February 19, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- This afternoon, state lawmakers tick off another special session, one that will likely include debate over taxes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards called for the 17-day session in order to discuss replacing revenue streams without making big cuts to state programs. The special session will open today at 4 p.m., with Edwards addressing the House and Senate at 5 p.m.

Lawmakers will have until March 7 at midnight to reach a deal.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days