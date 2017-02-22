La. House honors hero who saved officer from attack

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge Police Department officer that was saved by a woman during an arrest that went awry over the weekend was honored by the Louisiana House of Representatives on Wednesday morning.

The House of Representatives commended BRPD Corporal Billy Amie, and the woman who saved him, Vickie Williams-Tillman, for their bravery and courage that both exemplified during Sunday's incident.

The suspect Amie was trying to arrest began striking him in the head with his officer's baton. The suspect also grabbed Aime's firearm and attempted to remove it from the holster. During the incident, Williams-Tillman noticed the situation and contacted authorities. She also jumped on the suspect's back in an attempt to stop the attack. She prevented the suspect from injuring Amie and the suspect was later detained.

The House honored Amie for his "continued service even in the face of danger and violence."

"We are so grateful for his service," the House speaker said.

Amie was accompanied by Trenisa Jackson, the widow of BRPD officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed during an ambush on July 17. Amie and Montrell Jackson worked alongside one another.

The House recognized Trenisha Jackson for "continuing to stand with her community." The House went on to say that they respect and appreciate her strength, calling her an "outstanding woman."