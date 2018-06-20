La. House GOP leaders outline priorities for new tax dollars

80°
Wednesday, June 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE (AP) - If new tax dollars are raised, House Republican leaders have outlined their priorities for spending it.
 
The House Appropriations Committee voted 18-4 Wednesday evening for a plan to spend $420 million in additional sales tax money. The plan would shield college campuses from cuts, stop elimination of the food stamp program and fund the TOPS tuition program at 90 percent.
 
Health care services for the poor, elderly and disabled were already protected in the budget passed earlier this year. They would keep their full financing level.
 
Sheriffs would face cuts, along with state-run public schools and agriculture programs.
 
The budget proposal, advanced to the full House for debate, assumes lawmakers would renew 0.4 percent of a 1 percent state sales tax that expires July 1. But that's far from certain.

