La. congressman responds to Kenner mayor's "petty" Nike memorandum

Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond is criticizing the mayor of Kenner over his apparent ban of Nike products at the town's recreation facilities.

Over the weekend, the notice from Mayor Ben Zahn's office circulated around social media.

The memorandum stated that "under no circumstances" will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use at any City of Kenner recreation center.

Per the document, any booster club operating at city recreation facilities must have their purchases of athletic equipment, including clothing or shoes, approved by Parks and Recreation Department Director Chad Pitfield.

Congressman Richmond released his own statement in response to the news, calling it "petty politics".

“We should take a moment to question why Nike is the top priority for a local politician when his residents face a variety of social and economic challenges Richmond's statement read in part.

At the time of this post, Mayor Zahn has not responded to the congressman's comments.