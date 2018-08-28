75°
La. attorney nominated for federal judgeship
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Lake Charles attorney has been nominated for a federal judgeship.
Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy said Monday that James D. Cain Jr. was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Louisiana in Lake Charles.
Cain is a Deridder native and the son of former state Sen. James David Cain. He is a founding partner of Loftin, Cain and LeBlanc.
Cain's nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate.
