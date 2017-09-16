89°
La. attorney general urges caution in post-storm car buying

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Jeff Landry is telling Louisiana residents to be careful when shopping for cars after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
  
Landry has released a public service announcement warning about flood-damaged vehicles, saying Harvey flooded an estimated 1 million vehicles and Irma damaged other cars and trucks in the Southeast.
  
The attorney general says when shopping for a used vehicle, people should be suspicious of unrealistically low prices; check for musty smells and rust; pull back the carpet for signs of water and notice if the carpet looks new; make sure the power locks and windows work; look for fogging in headlights and taillights; and get a mechanic to check out the car or truck.
  
Landry also advises getting a free vehicle history report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
