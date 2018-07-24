90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. attorney general ramps up push for restart of executions

54 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 July 24, 2018 2:18 PM July 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering ways he says the corrections department could carry out death sentences in Louisiana, continuing his clash with Gov. John Bel Edwards over capital punishment.
  
Landry sent a letter Tuesday to Edwards suggesting a switch in the drug used for lethal injection or use of the Louisiana State Penitentiary's pharmacy to make the drug, a process known as compounding.
  
The Democratic Edwards' administration says the Republican attorney general's suggestions for "policy changes" are unworkable.
  
Natalie LaBorde, corrections deputy assistant secretary, says drug companies refuse to sell their products for executions. She says private pharmacists don't want to sell ingredients to make into a lethal injection drug through a compounding pharmacy because their identities could be publicly disclosed.
  
Louisiana's last execution was in 2010.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days