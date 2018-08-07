82°
LA 73 in Ascension Parish now open following gas leak

Tuesday, August 07 2018 1:11 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies responded to a natural gas leak on Highway 73 in Ascension Parish Tuesday.

The leak was first reported around 1 p.m. along LA 73, just north of LA 621.

The highway was closed in both directions at the site of the leak, but reopened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

