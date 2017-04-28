78°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic diverted on Greenwell Springs Rd due to overturned 18-wheeler
BAYWOOD – First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Greenwell Springs Road Friday morning.
EMS arrived at the scene near the 38000 block of Greenwell Springs Road northeast of the Baywood area after 8:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear if anyone was hurt at this time.
DOTD said the road is closed in both directions at Lee Price Road and traffic is being diverted. Southbound traffic is being diverted to LA 63 and northbound traffic is being diverted onto Pride-Baywood Road.
La 37 closed near Pride Baywood due to overturned truck. South of Clinton— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) April 28, 2017
A WBRZ News 2 Crew is en route to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ's traffic reporter Ashley Fruge' to dance for charity
-
WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound lowest since Mardi Gras
-
Police responding to early morning shooting on Winnebago Street
-
Contractor calls out competition for taking credit for his work
-
2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Hwy 190 in Livonia