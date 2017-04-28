78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic diverted on Greenwell Springs Rd due to overturned 18-wheeler

49 minutes 59 seconds ago April 28, 2017 Apr 28, 2017 Friday, April 28 2017 April 28, 2017 9:00 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BAYWOOD – First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Greenwell Springs Road Friday morning.

EMS arrived at the scene near the 38000 block of Greenwell Springs Road northeast of the Baywood area after 8:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear if anyone was hurt at this time.

DOTD said the road is closed in both directions at Lee Price Road and traffic is being diverted. Southbound traffic is being diverted to LA 63 and northbound traffic is being diverted onto Pride-Baywood Road.

A WBRZ News 2 Crew is en route to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days