Traffic diverted on Greenwell Springs Rd due to overturned 18-wheeler

BAYWOOD – First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Greenwell Springs Road Friday morning.

EMS arrived at the scene near the 38000 block of Greenwell Springs Road northeast of the Baywood area after 8:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear if anyone was hurt at this time.

DOTD said the road is closed in both directions at Lee Price Road and traffic is being diverted. Southbound traffic is being diverted to LA 63 and northbound traffic is being diverted onto Pride-Baywood Road.

La 37 closed near Pride Baywood due to overturned truck. South of Clinton — WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) April 28, 2017

A WBRZ News 2 Crew is en route to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.