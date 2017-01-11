61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LA 30 closed in both directions due to fire

January 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

GEISMAR - Commuters may want to take an alternate Wednesday morning as LA 30 is closed in both directions due to a fire at Airgas Welding and Gas Supplies. It is closed from LA 3115 to LA 73.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways on 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

