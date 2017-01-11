LA 30 closed in both directions due to fire

GEISMAR - Commuters may want to take an alternate Wednesday morning as LA 30 is closed in both directions due to a fire at Airgas Welding and Gas Supplies. It is closed from LA 3115 to LA 73.

