61°
Latest Weather Blog
LA 30 closed in both directions due to fire
GEISMAR - Commuters may want to take an alternate Wednesday morning as LA 30 is closed in both directions due to a fire at Airgas Welding and Gas Supplies. It is closed from LA 3115 to LA 73.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways on 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock