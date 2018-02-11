55°
LA 18 in St. James now open after road work complete

1 day 7 hours 47 minutes ago Saturday, February 10 2018 Feb 10, 2018 February 10, 2018 11:30 AM February 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: LA 18 from Jones Street to King View Street is now open. Road work in the area has been completed, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

ST. JAMES - LA 18 from Jones Street to King View Street will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Feb. 10 through Feb. 13.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the closure is necessary to string pipe across the roadway for a pipe bore under the river.

Detour routes are as followed:

LA 18 North, traffic should detour to the right onto LA 70 for approximately 3.9 miles until they reach LA 3127 on the left. Turn left onto LA 3127 and drive for approximately 12.5 miles until you reach LA 3219. Turn left on LA 3219 for approximately 1.2 miles and you will once again hit LA 18.

