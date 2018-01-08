LA 1 to be closed after last week's train derailment in New Roads

POINTE COUPEE- Authorities say LA 1 will be closed between LA 420 and LA 10 to facilitate cleanup resulting from a train derailment that occurred last week.

The roadway will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Detours:

The La. 1 southbound detour will be La. 420 eastbound to La. 10, then westbound on LA 10 back to La. 1 at Hospital Road.

The La. 1 northbound detour will be La. 1 at Hospital Road onto La. 10 eastbound to LA 420 then westbound on LA 420 back to La. 1.