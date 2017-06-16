87°
LA 1 lane closure next week
PORT ALLEN – The left, northbound lane of LA 1 will be closed around I-10 for guardrail repairs on Thursday, June 22.
DOTD announced the closure Friday, a week before the planned construction.
The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
