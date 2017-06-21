LA 1 flooding along coast

LEEVILLE – Video recorded Wednesday morning showed water flooding parts of La. 1 between Houma and Grand Isle.

Water was seen covering the highway in the communities of Leeville and Golden Meadow. The communities are in Lafourche Parish, which was one of the first local governments to declare a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Cindy. The governor of Louisiana declared a state-wide emergency Wednesday morning, a procedural move that could quicken the pace of relief should the storm wreak havoc on Louisiana.

The series of videos from the Cifreo family showed water over La. 1 – the only highway connecting Louisiana's coastal communities south of Golden Meadow, Leeville and Grand Isle with the rest of civilization.

The videos, shared with WBRZ Wednesday morning, showed rising water but the highway was still navigable by trucks.

Earlier, the family shared video of flooded streets and large waves in Grand Isle. Click HERE to see more.

