L.L. Bean raises age to 21 to buy rifles

Thursday, March 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SEATTLE - Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will no longer sell rifles to anyone under 21.
 
The company joined retail heavyweights Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods in changing policies in the wake of the Florida school massacre.
 
L.L. Bean said in a statement late Thursday that it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.
 
Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says L.L. Bean only sells firearms at its flagship store in Maine and only guns specific to hunting and target shooting.
 
She says L.L. Bean does not carry assault-style firearms, high-capacity firearms, bump stocks or handguns of any kind.
 
The announcements come two weeks after a teenager killed 17 students and educators with an AR-15 rifle in Florida.
  

