54°
Latest Weather Blog
L.L. Bean orders delayed after systems upgrade problem
FREEPORT - Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean says a systems upgrade is causing shipping delays.
The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2p08JGc ) that some customer orders have delays up to a week. The Maine-based company says the delays were caused by an upgrade to the retailer's order-processing and fulfillment systems.
L.L. Bean has apologized to customers in a letter and is offering a 20 percent discount on future orders.
Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says the company is working on a solution. Beem adds that orders will be processed even more quickly than in the past once the systems upgrade is stabilized.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flood victim burglarized multiple times since August flood
-
EBR Mayor-President takes blame for bad CAO hire
-
Central residents say new subdivision could cause more drainage issues
-
Gov. Edwards' business tax gets its first hearing
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: EBR COA Board Chairman in violation of state law