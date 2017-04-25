54°
L.L. Bean orders delayed after systems upgrade problem

41 minutes 58 seconds ago April 25, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25 2017 April 25, 2017 7:03 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FREEPORT - Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean says a systems upgrade is causing shipping delays.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2p08JGc ) that some customer orders have delays up to a week. The Maine-based company says the delays were caused by an upgrade to the retailer's order-processing and fulfillment systems.

L.L. Bean has apologized to customers in a letter and is offering a 20 percent discount on future orders.

Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says the company is working on a solution. Beem adds that orders will be processed even more quickly than in the past once the systems upgrade is stabilized.

