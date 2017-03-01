L'Auberge resorts awarded AAA Four Diamond rating

Photo: Global News Wire

BATON ROUGE - The L'Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge and the L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles have been awarded the AAA Four Diamond rating,ranking them among the nation's elite hotels.

The rating has been awarded to only 5.9 percent of the 28,000 hotels approved by the AAA.

Additionally, U.S. News & World Report released its Best Hotels of 2017 recently and both L’Auberge properties were nationally ranked and listed among the top five percent of Louisiana hotels.

The seventh annual Best Hotels rankings evaluate more than 3,000 luxury properties across the United States as determined by reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class rankings.