Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills at least 37

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan - The death toll is up to at least 37 in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan, where a cargo plane crashed into a residential neighborhood.



The Turkish Boeing 747 crashed just outside an airport, south of the capital Bishkek. Emergency officials say many of those killed were on the ground.



The country's deputy prime minister says 15 homes were destroyed.