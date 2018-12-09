41°
Kyle Ardoin wins LA Secretary of State election
BATON ROUGE – Kyle Ardoin was elected Secretary of State in a runoff election Saturday.
Voters had to elect a new state-wide elections chief after a sexual misconduct scandal ousted the previous office-holder.
Republican Kyle Ardoin faced Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.
Ardoin was working as interim secretary of state.
Collins-Greenup, from Clinton, is a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.
The election will fill the remaining year of the term of Tom Schedler, who resigned as secretary of state in May amid allegations he sexually harassed a female employee.
