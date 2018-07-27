Kurt Coleman: 'We want to be a nasty defense and put fear in peoples eyes'

METAIRIE, LA - From 2014-16, the Saints ranked 27th or worse in total defense and 25th or worse in pass defense. Those numbers are now no longer acceptable. Last season those numbers sky-rocketed improving to 17th overall and 15th against the pass.

With the Pro Bowl play of two rookies Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams stabilizing a once woeful secondary, the biggest anxiety for Saints fans' appears to be a thing of the past.

"When we come out here, we want to be a nasty defense and put fear in peoples eyes," said veteran safety Kurt Coleman who signed with the Saints this offseason.

The former Carolina Panther said the mixture of young talent and veteran leadership in the back end of the defense could propel this team to new heights in 2018.

"We have the right group of veterans that are committed to the younger guys," said Coleman. "I don't think anyone is selfish and that's the first step to achieving. When you have guys that are selfish, they start to poison the younger guys."

Along with the addition of Kurt Coleman, the saints also added veteran linebacker Demario Davis from the New York Jets. Davis was one of the leagues best blitzers in 2017. Added to that the possibilities of having another pass rush attack with rookie Marcus Davenport, it certainly gives off the feeling that New Orleans once again has all the recipes in place to be one of the best defense in the NFL.