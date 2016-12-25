Krystal closes five locations in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Krystal, the company known for its mini burgers and hot dogs, announced that it has closed all company-owned stores in Louisiana.

According to a WWLTV report, only two franchise locations will remain open in the state: the location at 116 Bourbon Street in New Orleans and the second on Airport Road in Slidell.

WWLTV reports that five locations, including the store opened in 2016 in Breaux Bridge are now closed.

"Effective Sunday, December 11, 2016, the company-owned Krystal locations in the New Orleans areas of New Orleans proper, Marrero, Kenner and Laplace have closed," an emailed statement to The Advertiser said. "We also are closing our Lafayette, Louisiana, company-owned location in Breaux Bridge.”

