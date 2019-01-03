Krispy Kreme helps out cops who lost donuts in delivery truck fire

58°
Thursday, January 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LEXINGTON, KY - Krispy Kreme has stepped up to fill the donut-shaped hole left in the hearts of some Kentucky lawmen after they lost a truckload of pastries on New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, the Lexington Police Department shared photos from the scene of a fire involving a Krispy Kreme delivery truck. No one was hurt, but the delivery truck's load of donuts were seemingly turned to ash.

Playing on the age-old stereotype that police love donuts(but really, who doesn't?), the officers took photos of themselves jokingly "mourning" the loss of the confections.

The photos went viral in a matter of hours, prompting a response from the donut distributor. And on Thursday, the officers got a full-on care package from the company.

