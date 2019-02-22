Krewes thinking positive despite possible rain in parade forecast

BATON ROUGE - Pockets of rain are in the forecast for Friday through Saturday evening that could impact the weekend’s Mardi Gras parades.

"We're certainly watching the weather, but we're going to have a parade,” said Larry Rosendahl who is on the Krewe of Orion Board of Directors.

Rosendahl is staying positive. Last year, the board voted to move the parade inside the River Center due to questionable weather.

“Our guests had a great time, so did we. But, we're going to make up that this year,” said Rosendahl.

Krewe of Orion rolls at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Before that, the Krewe of Mystique is set to roll at 2 p.m.

“We're going to make every effort to parade this year and to roll right on time in downtown Baton Rouge,” said Krewe of Mystique Parade Chairman Tommy Davis.

Krewe of Mystique rents their floats from Comogo Floats in Plaquemine. There, workers are making sure everything is waterproof just in case.

“There’s several things we have to prepare for, we have speakers on floats we have to cover. We have lights that aren't susceptible to water,” said Owner Earl Comeaux.

The work for the two Krewes has been going on all year. There is not another day they could roll if severe weather, like lightning, shows up.

"We load our floats at LSU, we have a contract with them. Our insurance is set for the 23rd of February. It's just too many things to overcome,” said Davis.

That’s why the Krewes are going on as usual, with some fingers crossed. They’re ready to celebrate carnival season even if the weather isn't perfect.

"If it’s a drizzle, rain storm put on your best looking poncho in purple, gold, and green and watch the parade,” said Davis.