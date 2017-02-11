Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge Saturday night

BATON ROUGE – The Krewe of Orion’s 17th annual Mardi Gras parade will roll in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The parade theme for 2017 is “It’s Good to be the King”.

Parade goers will be treated to a line of exciting, colorful traditional lighted and tractor-pulled floats. Following the parade theme, “It’s Good to be the King”, floats will be decorated to depict a well known “king”. On the floats, masked and costumed riders will throw plenty of themed parade medallions, Krewe of Orion signature footballs, cups, plush items, Orion doubloons, lighted throws, and beads. Marching bands and riding and marching units will be among the great sights and sounds at this wonderful family-oriented parade.

PARADE ROUTE:

See the Map below for the complete parade route:

WEATHER

Saturday will see highs in the high 70s with some clouds.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND

As far as the forecast goes, Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temps around 80.

We'll have more details about each parade on the days they roll right here on WBRZ.com and in our weekend broadcasts.