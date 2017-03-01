Krewe of Mid-City makes Mardi Gras debut

BATON ROUGE - Mid City residents are celebrating Mardi Gras in their own special way.

A small parade krewe made up of Mid-City residents rolled through the Capital Heights Community Tuesday.

William Doran, one of the parade organizers, said the community realized there was nothing to do in Baton Rouge on Mardi Gras day. Doran said they wanted to change that.

"I'm a Mid City resident," Doran said. "And a group of us started talking about just getting together and walking down Capital Heights."

The Krewe of Mid-City, comprised of about 30 people, babies and dogs, paraded less than a mile through the neighborhood during its inaugural run.

The parade didn't have any floats or throws, but some participants rode their bikes and passed out treats along the way. Gordon Mese lead the parade on his lime-green bike and hopes to be a part of the celebration every year.

"We didn't want to make a whole lot of garbage so the beads are more decorations," said Mese. "This is about a celebration of people."