49°
Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of M.A.C. cancelling 2019 parade, citing violence in the community
LUTCHER - The Krewe of M.A.C. announced their decision to cancel their 2019 Mardi Gras parade in St. James Parish.
According to a news release, despite support from local law enforcement and government, the burden regarding public safety is too much.
Click here for the official announcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"
-
Thief burglarizes animal control truck, steals tranquilizer gun
-
Zachary woman crafts special lanterns for fallen officer's family
-
#MeToo movement takes over Southern after Nakamoto exposes allegations of wrongdoing
-
Sheriff: Resident shot, killed intruder inside his trailer Wednesday morning