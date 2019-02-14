49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Krewe of M.A.C. cancelling 2019 parade, citing violence in the community

Wednesday, February 13 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

LUTCHER - The Krewe of M.A.C. announced their decision to cancel their 2019 Mardi Gras parade in St. James Parish.

According to a news release, despite support from local law enforcement and government, the burden regarding public safety is too much.

