Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine despite near-freezing temps

PLAQUEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo rolled Monday night in colder-than-usual weather.

After being rescheduled from Sunday to Lundi Gras, the first half of the parade was drenched with more rain than beads. Despite the weather, the parade brought out hundreds of revelers...of all ages.

"It's raining, it's cold, it's windy, but we're having a good time," one parade-goer said.

Monday night was the 7th year the Krewe of Comogo rolled through Plaquemine, and residents are hoping for many more.