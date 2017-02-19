Krewe of Artemis rolls through downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Marching bands, floats all decked out, and some real fancy cars highlighted the Krewe of Artemis Saturday night.

The parade, composed of an entirely female krewe, was started by parade captan Joanne Harvey 16 years ago.

"Our whole reason why he started it to be able to give something back to the community and the families of Baton Rouge," Harvey said.

Jimmy Lalonde was lucky enough to be selected as this year's king in a court of hundreds of women.

"I'm the most blessed guy. 300-of the most beautiful women in Baton Rouge and they selected me there be their king," Lalonde said. "Why did they do that? Luck, pure luck, not for looks."

This is one of the city's largest Mardi Gras parades with more than 80 entries attracting thousands of onlookers year after year.

"We try to go to parades every year. It's festival. It's where every body can have fun," one parade goer said. "Everybody comes together to enjoy themselves."