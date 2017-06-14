78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kramer Robertson's emotional journey to Omaha

18 minutes 24 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 9:01 AM in Sports
By: Brandon Saho

Baton Rouge,  LA - Kramer Robertson was left behind when LSU made it to the College World Series in 2015, which is why this year's trip to Omaha means so much to the Tigers' shortstop.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days