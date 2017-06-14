78°
Latest Weather Blog
Kramer Robertson's emotional journey to Omaha
Baton Rouge, LA - Kramer Robertson was left behind when LSU made it to the College World Series in 2015, which is why this year's trip to Omaha means so much to the Tigers' shortstop.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convenience store employee brutally beaten, mugged on way home from work
-
Burglar chased on four-wheeler by witness; suspect later arrested
-
Sting operation leads to arrest of pawn shop manager accused of buying...
-
S. Acadian BRPD Officer Involved Shooting LSP Update
-
LISTEN: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves discusses D.C. shooting