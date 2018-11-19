Known for selling cars with 'no unexpected fees' under a big flag, Mackie Robinson has died

BATON ROUGE - “Mackie” Robinson, owner of the Robinson Brothers car dealership has died.

Robinson managed the family-owned Ford and Lincoln dealership at the corner of Sherwood Forest and Airline Highway. The dealership’s been in business for 70 years. Robinson was awarded for his family’s service to the Ford lines a few years ago.

The dealership is known for its famous taglines - “Under the giant American flag” and “no unexpected fees.”

Often it was “Mackie” Robinson who delivered the last line of the commercial, making that no fee promise. Robinson was a successful car dealer – helping to build his family’s dealership into the most-selling Ford showroom in the city.

Robinson was 83-years-old when he died Sunday.

Visitation is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street. A service will be held at 1 o’clock at the funeral home’s chapel by Reverend Becky Poor.

Interment will follow at Greenoaks Mausoleum.

The Robinson family has been instrumental in raising awareness for autism in Baton Rouge, supporting the charity Battle Against Autism and developing the Emerge Center.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Battle Against Autism, 11455 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816, or another charity.

************************

