Knock Knock Children's Museum offering two free days over the holidays

BATON ROUGE - The Knock Knock Children's Museum says that it will open its doors to all visitors free of charge for just two days over the next five weeks.

According to a news release from the museum, visitors will be granted free entry on Nov. 25 and Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum says the two free days are being made possible thanks to a sponsorship by the Dodge Family Fund.

More information can be found on the museum's website.