62°
Latest Weather Blog
Knock Knock Children's Museum offering two free days over the holidays
BATON ROUGE - The Knock Knock Children's Museum says that it will open its doors to all visitors free of charge for just two days over the next five weeks.
According to a news release from the museum, visitors will be granted free entry on Nov. 25 and Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum says the two free days are being made possible thanks to a sponsorship by the Dodge Family Fund.
More information can be found on the museum's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials urge drivers to prepare ahead of holiday traffic Officials urge drivers...
-
Gas prices in Baton Rouge drop below $2 just in time for...
-
Massive crash shut down I-10 West for hours Monday
-
Local food bank may have to turn people away this season
-
Parish president threatens to build wall over downstream impact from EBR developments