KKK leader denied bail for firing weapon at Virginia rally

48 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, October 13 2017 Oct 13, 2017 October 13, 2017 11:15 AM October 13, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Baltimore Sun
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A Baltimore Ku Klux Klan leader charged with firing a pistol during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been denied bail despite his claim that he acted in self-defense.
  
Richard Wilson Preston is accused of firing a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school during the August rally.
  
The Daily Progress reports Preston told a judge Thursday that he drew his pistol twice: first when he was threatened by a man he thought was going to throw a newspaper box at him and again when threatened by a man with a nail-laden stick.
  
He said he fired a shot after a friend was threatened by a counterprotester holding a makeshift flamethrower.
  
The judge's ruling means Preston will remain in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a December hearing.

