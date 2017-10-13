85°
KKK leader denied bail for firing weapon at Virginia rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A Baltimore Ku Klux Klan leader charged with firing a pistol during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been denied bail despite his claim that he acted in self-defense.
Richard Wilson Preston is accused of firing a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school during the August rally.
The Daily Progress reports Preston told a judge Thursday that he drew his pistol twice: first when he was threatened by a man he thought was going to throw a newspaper box at him and again when threatened by a man with a nail-laden stick.
He said he fired a shot after a friend was threatened by a counterprotester holding a makeshift flamethrower.
The judge's ruling means Preston will remain in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a December hearing.
