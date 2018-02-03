King Cakes flying off the shelves in Baton Rouge bakeries

BATON ROUGE - All the Mardi Gras celebration coinciding with Super Bowl weekend across the area is putting businesses to the test. Bakeries are having a hard time keeping king cakes on the shelves. Ambrosia Bakery off of Siegen Lane is no different.

“We probably sell 100 every hour maybe,” said David Sherman, the co-owner of Ambrosia Bakery.

The demand is high. People lined up, trying to get their hands on a king cake, but there’s not many to grab.

“We're almost out and it’s 2:30 in the afternoon,” said Sherman.

In the back, workers are trying to keep up, baking 50 cakes each hour.

“I have a crew that comes in the afternoon and bakes all night long,” said Sherman. “We also hire part-time employees.”

While the orders flow in, the workers will be twisting, spreading and sprinkling the cakes for days to come.

“It's really good for business," said Sherman. "Mardi Gras, we look forward to it, but it’s a lot of work and very tiring."

Ambrosia isn't the only busy bakery in town. Gambino's told WBRZ business was crazy Friday. At Carnival Mart, they're sold out of the cakes until their next shipment Saturday at 9 a.m.