King cake flavors spread into more products for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS - Once Mardi Gras decorations replace Christmas trees and lights, a favorite treat of Fat Tuesday begins showing up on tables across the Gulf South.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that King cake starts appearing in stores, parties, get-togethers, and in office lunch rooms once the season starts each year on the Catholic Feast of the Epiphany on Friday.



As the years have gone by, the traditional favorite has seeped into nontraditional products, which are sold both locally and regionally.



In coffee shops, special king cake coffee brews are expected to be available again at PJ's Coffee locations, either as a carry-out warm beverage or in a bag to brew at home.