Kindergartner donates more than 900 canned goods for Thanksgiving

GONZALES- One kindergarten student at a school in Ascension Parish is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

Family members say Delanie McMeller, a Kindergartner at Carver Primary School, brought 975 canned goods and other items to the school's Thanksgiving food drive. A Facebook post says McMeller convinced her family members to chip in, allowing her round up the huge cache of food.

Photos shared on social media show the girl proudly posing in front of the stacks of canned and boxed food items that would be going to those less fortunate.