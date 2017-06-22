Killian residents deal with flooding, fear more rainfall

KILLIAN - Residents of King's Point Marina in Killian are experiencing high waters again, less than a year after historic flooding ravaged the area. As waters rush into yards, memories from 11 months ago come flooding back.

"We don't need fifteen, twenty, thirty inches of rain like we got before," Frank Monistere said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Monistere, who lives in the Terry Harbor area, was still able to drive to his property. However, some of his neighbors were not so lucky.

"People who don't have houses built up, you know those are the ones you really feel for," Monistere said. "They are fixing to go through this again and they really don't need it. The rain and wind don't stop."

Some that live near Monistere are still working on rebuilding from last August's devastation. While rising waters are nothing new to them, they still bring along anxiety.

"How much higher is it going to get," homeowner Richard Miley said. "Our house floods often and we just finished repairing it about a month ago."