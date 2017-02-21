Killian police investigating stabbing, one dead

60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 hour 17 minutes 38 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 12:32 AM in News
KILLIAN – Police investigators are working to find the person who stabbed at least two people in a home in rural Livingston Parish. It happened on the 28000 block of Highway 444, late Monday night.

Sources confirm to News 2, one person was killed at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how seriously that person was injured.

