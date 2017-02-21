Killian police investigating stabbing, one dead

KILLIAN – Police investigators are working to find the person who stabbed at least two people in a home in rural Livingston Parish. It happened on the 28000 block of Highway 444, late Monday night.

Sources confirm to News 2, one person was killed at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how seriously that person was injured.

