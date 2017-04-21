Killer's release from prison rescinded after WBRZ report highlights concerns

BATON ROUGE – Following a lengthy investigative report by WBRZ Thursday, the parole board rescinded a convicted killer's scheduled released.

Samuel Galbraith was sentenced to 71 years for the death of Karen Hill, a 21-year-old woman he kidnapped, tied to at tree, raped and shot in the head. Hill was found dead in the Kitsatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. She'd been abducted from a business near a military base close to the National Forest.

Galbraith served 20 years of the sentence (17 in Louisiana) and was scheduled to be released on Monday from the prison in St. Gabriel. A parole board in Baton Rouge appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards approved the release months ago. Following a meeting with the governor Friday afternoon, Galbraith's release was rescinded.

“I'm concerned,” the governor told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto who questioned him about the situation Friday. “I'm not prepared to say right now that the parole board was wrong. We have to take a look and see.”

CLICK HERE to read the Investigative Unit story and watch a report.

***********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz