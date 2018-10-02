Kids' music teacher sentenced on child porn charges

87°
Tuesday, October 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Planet Princeton

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey music teacher and singer-songwriter who performs for children at synagogues, Jewish community centers and camps nationwide has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Eric Komar must also register as a sex offender as part of the sentence he received Tuesday.

Komar had used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program for several months last year to obtain images and videos of young children being sexually abused, as well as sadistic and masochistic images. He was arrested September 2017 and eventually pleaded guilty to receiving child porn.

The 47-year-old Hillsborough man will also have to serve 10 years of supervised release once he's freed from prison.

